Do-it-yourself winter: Wellesley teen makes his own snow park

With rain filling in for snow this December, Wellesley teen Caden Schnitman took things into his own hands to satisfy his skiing urge.

The 14-year-old has created a snow park in his family’s front yard on Cliff Road and this member of the Sugarbush Freestyle Team is busting some agile moves on his home turf.

Caden’s mom, Laurel, says Caden researched and built his own snowmaking machine during the pandemic, when he wasn’t able to go north to ski. He used pipes, a pressure washer, and a compressor, and has perfected his design over the years. He saved money to buy a home snowmaking machine, though that gear is out of commission—so for now it’s back to the homemade version for the Dedham Country Day School 8th grader.

Caden is “a boy born to live in an igloo,” Laurel says. “He is positively obsessed with skiing and wants to keep up his skills…”

He is currently applying to boarding schools in New Hampshire, so it looks like this curious and creative kid should have plenty of opportunities for snow sports going forward.

