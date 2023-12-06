Wellesley charity & nonprofit update: Virtual mitten giving tree; Sign up to wrap gifts for Kids Backing Kids

The latest Wellesley, Mass., charity & nonprofit news:

Virtual mitten giving tree

The Wellesley Housing Authority has organized a virtual mitten giving tree to help bring joy to elderly and disabled adult residents during the holiday season.

Each “mitten” represents an item or items a resident has identified as desiring for a holiday gift.

To sponsor a resident, contact the Housing Authority at 781-235-0223 or via contact@wellesleyhousing.org. All donations must be received by Dec. 18

Sign up to wrap gifts for Kids Backing Kids

Kids Backing Kids needs help wrapping lots of holiday gifts as part of its 4th Annual Holiday Gift Drive, which involves giving more than 3,000 gifts to children in local communities.

Volunteers are needed to wrap gifts on Saturday, Dec. 16 between 9AM and 7PM at the Wellesley Housing Authority’s Community Room on Barton Road. Sign-up form.

Wellesley Charitable & Community Action groups

We’ve compiled a list of Wellesley organizations doing good deeds for the community. These include the Wellesley Education Foundation, Wellesley Food Pantry, Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club, and more.