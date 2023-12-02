Wellesley Holiday Happenings 2023

The Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association is getting ready for the always festive Holiday Stroll on Dec. 3, noon-6pm. Free parking, fun traditional activities, and Scavenger Hunt. More info to follow.

H.O.M.E. Store is back! Support a good cause and do some holiday shopping on Dec. 2 & 3, 9am-5pm, at Wellesley Village Church, 2 Central Street. H.O.M.E., Inc. enhances the quality of life of people who have fallen on challenging times by honoring their dignity, attending to such basic needs as food and shelter, supporting their long-term health and development, and fostering a vibrant and mutually supportive community. Whether you are looking for a Maine souvenir or an interesting craft, the Home Store has something for everyone. Quilts, knit/crochet items, birdhouses, jams and jellies, pottery, and stained glass.

Wellesley Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert—Dec. 3 The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra will perform their annual Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 3, 3pm, at MassBay Community College, 50 Oakland Street, Wellesley Hills. Tickets here. Featuring the Fireside Barbershop Quartet performing music arranged by Mark Latham, and Chris Ten Eyck, principal trumpet, in an arrangement of “What a Wonderful World.” Also, music by Tchaikovsky, Coleridge-Taylor, Anderson, Prokofiev, Strauss and Corelli, plus the traditional sing-along. Tree lighting in Wellesley Square—Dec. 3 Town officials will hold the annual tree lighting ceremony at Wellesley Fire Station 1 on Central Street on Sunday, Dec. 3, 5pm. Wellesley High School Winter Band Concert—Dec. 6 The talented members of the Wellesley High band will perform for the community at the annual Winter Band Concert, Wednesday, Dec 6, 7pm-8:00pm, at the WHS Katherine L. Babson Auditorium.

Linden Square Holiday Stroll—Dec. 10 Tis the season to celebrate at the Linden Square Courtyard with its beautiful holiday decor and stunning tree, Sunday, Dec. 10, 11am-1pm. The Wellesley Food Pantry will be collecting of unopened boxes of mac & cheese, raisins, and canned tuna.

Cradles to Crayons will be collecting new or gently used infant and kids coats. Holiday jazz concert—Dec. 10 Pianist Alexander Xhoja and vocalist Melony Gabriela Sanchez will present a Holiday Jazz Concert at the Wellesley Free Library on Sunday, Dec, 10, 3pm-4pm. Temple Beth Elohim Dreidel Dash—Dec. 10 Temple Beth Elohim will hold its fifth annual Dreidel Dash 5k on Sunday, Dec. 10, 9:30am-noon, at TBE, 1o Bethel Rd. The race is a great opportunity to connect as a community and celebrate Chanukah, and is open to all. The first 250 registrants and volunteers will receive a custom knit hat. Runners and non-runners are encouraged to come dressed in your most festive fun Chanukah attire. There will be an award given to the best solo and the best group costume during the award ceremony. More information and race registration here. Community Messiah Sing at UU Wellesley Hills—Dec. 10 UU Wellesley Hills will hold it’s 3rd annual Community Messiah Sing on Sunday, Dec. 10, 1:30pm at 309 Washington St. Local choral singers, lovers of classical and holiday music, young and old—all are welcome to come usher in the holiday season with this festive offering of Part I of George Frederic Handel’s Messiah oratorio (which covers the Christmas story). Handel’s best-known and widely loved music comes to life realized by four stellar professional soloists, a professional chamber orchestra with organ and harpsichord, and YOU, the audience, standing to sing along on the choruses. (Not a singer? Not a problem! Listeners of all ages are very welcome to come enjoy this seasonal classic.) Entry is free; donations are gratefully accepted. Wellesley High School Winter Choral Concert—Dec. 14 The talented members of the Wellesley High choral ensemble will perform for the community at the annual Winter Choral Concert, Thur., Dec 14, 7pm-8:30pm, at the WHS Katherine L. Babson Auditorium. Holiday harpist concert—Dec. 17 Harpist Shelley Otis will present a Holiday Concert at the Wellesley Free Library on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2pm-3pm.

Mass Hort Festival of Trees—through Dec. 29

Massachusetts Horticultural Society‘s 15th Annual Festival of Trees showcases dozens of decorated trees, the Snow Village, and a festive model railroad display, Nov. 24-Dec. 29, at the Garden at Elm Bank, 900 Washington St., Wellesley.

Visitors vote with their raffle tickets for trees they would like to win and take home at the end of the event. Trees range from one foot to nine feet tall, and many have gifts in addition to beautiful decorations.

Don’t miss the Snow Village, an indoor model train exhibit, or the holiday lights and decorations that fill the Garden. Paid tickets include a cup of hot chocolate at admission and a s’mores kit for the fire pit at the end of your visit. Tickets are on sale now.

Please note: Advanced purchase of timed tickets is required for both MHS members and general admission. Tickets will not be sold on site.

Sign up to ring the Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell—through Dec. 24

Every year outside Roche Bros. an army of volunteers rings the bell for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive. Sign up to volunteer here.

Shoppers on their way in or out of the store historically help make the Wellesley kettle one of the fullest in the state. Donations come back to the Wellesley community, supporting neighbors needing assistance through the Wellesley Board of Health, the Council on Aging, the Veterans Service office, and Wellesley Friendly Aid. The Red Kettle accepts donations via cash or check. All donations are appreciated. No donation is too small.

See you at the Red Kettle. We’ve already grabbed our spot, but there’s plenty of room for more bell ringers.