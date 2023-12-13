Wellesley police warn of burglaries

From the Wellesley Police Department:

The Wellesley Police Department is investigating three home burglaries within the past week.

The first burglary occurred on Appian Drive on Friday, December 8, 2023 in the evening hours. In that case, suspects forced entry from the rear of a house and removed items. No one was home during that burglary.

The second burglary occurred on Tanglewood Road on Monday, December 11, 2023, and was discovered by the homeowner in the late afternoon. Suspects forced entry through a rear window in the afternoon hours and entered the home, removing items.

The third burglary occurred on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, on Lincoln Road. In that case, the residents were home at the time of the break-in, which occurred in the early evening hours. Suspects broke into the house from the rear of the home through a window and then fled once being discovered by the homeowner.

All three burglaries are being actively investigated by the Wellesley Police Department, and neighbors have been providing leads with their home security cameras.

Burglary suspects may approach a front door or ring a doorbell, and then quickly go to the rear of a house to break in. Residents are asked to be vigilant about suspicious activity in their neighborhood and to make note of any unusual vehicles, especially if idling and/or occupied.