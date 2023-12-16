Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Dec. 18

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Dec. 18, 2023:
Municipal Light Plant (Dec. 18, 11am, online)
Executive session (closed to public) to negotiate contract with director candidate
Select Board (Dec. 18, 3pm, 888 Worcester St.)
Executive session to discuss approval and release of a bunch of meeting minutes
Planning Board (Dec. 18, 6:30pm, online)
Large House Reviews on 37 Ravine Road and 159 Dover Road; Annual Town Meeting articles, including 200 Pond Road; Zoning Board of Appeals cases; FY25 operating budget
School Committee (Dec. 19, 6pm, online)
Discussion/Vote: 2024-25 Academic Calendar
Select Board (Dec. 19, 6:30pm, online)
Discuss and Vote Notice of Termination Cataldo Ambulance; Discuss and Vote Coastal Ambulance Contract; Discuss and Vote Annual License Renewals; Discuss and Vote New Year’s Eve License Extensions; Annual Town Meeting prep
School Committee (Dec. 20, 9am-4pm, 40 Kingsbury St.)
Operating budget reviews
Natural Resources Commission (Dec. 21, 7pm)
Agenda to come
School Committee (Dec. 21, 9am-3pm, 40 Kingsbury St.)
More operating budget reviews
