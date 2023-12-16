Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Dec. 18

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Dec. 18, 2023:

Municipal Light Plant (Dec. 18, 11am, online)

Executive session (closed to public) to negotiate contract with director candidate

Select Board (Dec. 18, 3pm, 888 Worcester St.)

Executive session to discuss approval and release of a bunch of meeting minutes

Planning Board (Dec. 18, 6:30pm, online)

Large House Reviews on 37 Ravine Road and 159 Dover Road; Annual Town Meeting articles, including 200 Pond Road; Zoning Board of Appeals cases; FY25 operating budget

School Committee (Dec. 19, 6pm, online)

Discussion/Vote: 2024-25 Academic Calendar

Select Board (Dec. 19, 6:30pm, online)

Discuss and Vote Notice of Termination Cataldo Ambulance; Discuss and Vote Coastal Ambulance Contract; Discuss and Vote Annual License Renewals; Discuss and Vote New Year’s Eve License Extensions; Annual Town Meeting prep

School Committee (Dec. 20, 9am-4pm, 40 Kingsbury St.)

Operating budget reviews

Natural Resources Commission (Dec. 21, 7pm)

Agenda to come

School Committee (Dec. 21, 9am-3pm, 40 Kingsbury St.)

More operating budget reviews

