Candidate for Select Board Marjorie Freiman seeks to return to office

My name is Marjorie Freiman and I respectfully announce my candidacy to return to the Wellesley Select Board and ask for your vote in the March 5, 2024, election.

After serving two terms on the Select Board (2015-2021) and working as Chair with town leadership for a year to help steer the Town through the onset of COVID, I left the Board to work on other town projects. I am running for reelection because my time away from the Select Board made me realize how much I enjoyed and wanted to return to the broad reach of its work. My proven ability to listen to different points of view, my collaborative approach to working with residents and volunteers, and my willingness to compromise to build consensus and achieve superior outcomes are three important attributes which will allow me to contribute immediately to the Board if reelected. There are many exciting opportunities ahead for the town, and progress will require a strong Board that achieves results.

After a 30-year career in law, small business, and education, I entered municipal government. I was a Town Meeting Member in Precinct C for ten years and now represent Precinct G. Following three years on the Advisory Committee, I was elected to two terms on the Select Board. I held the position of Chair or Vice-Chair for seven of the nine years of my tenure across both boards and my leadership has been tested under many challenging circumstances. I have a proven record of open-minded and balanced consideration of all issues; clear, transparent communication; and the ability to work with others to resolve challenging issues.

I have extensive experience creating and reviewing budgets; working to develop town-wide financial plans and debt/capital policies; planning for residential, municipal, school, and commercial real estate development; and analyzing proposals that will go before Town Meeting. I am familiar with the current issues in town, and I understand the complex workings of Wellesley’s decentralized structure.

The Town and the Select Board will be addressing the following issues over the next few years, nearly all of which I have worked on previously, enabling me to contribute immediately and in significant ways:

Completing the renovation of Town Hall and returning staff to the building

Appointing a new Fire Chief and creating a new Fire Station master plan

Hiring a new Finance Director

Continuing to plan prudently for the use and protection of fiscal resources

Completing a 12-year cycle of school renovation and building

Embarking on a Strategic Housing Plan

Finalizing the Conservation Restriction on the Community Preservation Committee’s portion of the North 40

Examining the structure and function of Human Resources, including the town’s salary and classification plans

Appointing a Mobility/Transportation manager

Negotiating collective bargaining contracts

My husband Len and I moved to Wellesley in 1991 with our two young sons to be near and assist Len’s parents. Our boys both attended Wellesley Public Schools and are now married with families of their own and engaged in careers they love. I am proud of our community and the opportunities it has afforded our family. I would be happy to answer any questions you may have about my background or vision for the future. Please email me at freimanforselectboard@gmail.com, visit my website at www.FreimanForSelectBoard.com, or follow me on Instagram or Facebook.I ask for your support and for your vote on March 5. If reelected, I pledge to honor your trust and help model compromise, courtesy and a balanced approach to decision making.

Thank you for your consideration.

Marjorie Freiman

Wellesley resident