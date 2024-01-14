Congrats to Wellesley’s Fall 2023 All-Scholastics sports stars

Athletes from Wellesley have been recognized as Boston Globe All-Scholastics for their fall sports season performances (subscription may be required to access Boston Globe article).
Wellesley All-Scholastics:
- Stephen Goehringer (Wellesley High boys cross country)
- Eli Merritt (Wellesley High boys cross country)
- Audrey Fitzpatrick (Wellesley High girls cross country)
- Emma Tuxbury (Wellesley High girls cross country)
- Maiwenn Kamdje (Wellesley High girls volleyball)
- Kate Paquette (Rivers girls volleyball)
- Gaia Jacobs (Wellesley High girls soccer)
- Ryan Keyes (Wellesley High boys golf)
- Elena Dudkina (Wellesley High girls swimming/diving)
- Anna McGrew (Wellesley High girls swimming/diving)
- Lucy Savarese (Wellesley High girls swimming/diving)
- Wellesley High Girls 200 Freestyle Relay swim team (Anna McGrew, Alexandra Loo, Audrey Sau, Elaine Cheng)
Many other Wellesley athletes were recognized as all-stars and for honorary mention.
