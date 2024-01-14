The Swellesley Report

Congrats to Wellesley’s Fall 2023 All-Scholastics sports stars

Athletes from Wellesley have been recognized as Boston Globe All-Scholastics for their fall sports season performances (subscription may be required to access Boston Globe article).

Wellesley All-Scholastics:

  • Stephen Goehringer (Wellesley High boys cross country)
  • Eli Merritt (Wellesley High boys cross country)
  • Audrey Fitzpatrick (Wellesley High girls cross country)
  • Emma Tuxbury (Wellesley High girls cross country)
  • Maiwenn Kamdje (Wellesley High girls volleyball)
  • Kate Paquette (Rivers girls volleyball)
  • Gaia Jacobs (Wellesley High girls soccer)
  • Ryan Keyes (Wellesley High boys golf)
  • Elena Dudkina (Wellesley High girls swimming/diving)
  • Anna McGrew (Wellesley High girls swimming/diving)
  • Lucy Savarese (Wellesley High girls swimming/diving)
  • Wellesley High Girls 200 Freestyle Relay swim team (Anna McGrew, Alexandra Loo, Audrey Sau, Elaine Cheng)

Many other Wellesley athletes were recognized as all-stars and for honorary mention.

