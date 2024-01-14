Congrats to Wellesley’s Fall 2023 All-Scholastics sports stars

Athletes from Wellesley have been recognized as Boston Globe All-Scholastics for their fall sports season performances (subscription may be required to access Boston Globe article).

Wellesley All-Scholastics:

Stephen Goehringer (Wellesley High boys cross country)

(Wellesley High boys cross country) Eli Merritt (Wellesley High boys cross country)

(Wellesley High boys cross country) Audrey Fitzpatrick (Wellesley High girls cross country)

(Wellesley High girls cross country) Emma Tuxbury (Wellesley High girls cross country)

(Wellesley High girls cross country) Maiwenn Kamdje (Wellesley High girls volleyball)

(Wellesley High girls volleyball) Kate Paquette (Rivers girls volleyball)

(Rivers girls volleyball) Gaia Jacobs (Wellesley High girls soccer)

(Wellesley High girls soccer) Ryan Keyes (Wellesley High boys golf)

(Wellesley High boys golf) Elena Dudkina (Wellesley High girls swimming/diving)

(Wellesley High girls swimming/diving) Anna McGrew (Wellesley High girls swimming/diving)

(Wellesley High girls swimming/diving) Lucy Savarese (Wellesley High girls swimming/diving)

(Wellesley High girls swimming/diving) Wellesley High Girls 200 Freestyle Relay swim team (Anna McGrew, Alexandra Loo, Audrey Sau, Elaine Cheng)

Many other Wellesley athletes were recognized as all-stars and for honorary mention.

