Help wanted: Property Manager for Weston apartment complex

Job Title: Property Manager (part-time, approximately 24 hours a week)

SPONSORED CONTENT: Merriam Village is an apartment community for seniors of modest means, located on a beautifully landscaped site within a 15-acre wooded lot bordering 150 acres of conservation land in Weston, MA. All apartments are designed for independent living. Merriam Village is owned and operated by Weston Community Housing, Inc., a private, nonprofit corporation, in cooperation with the Town of Weston. The corporation is self-sustaining, with rent being the minimum amount needed to cover expenses. We seek a Part-Time Property Manager to oversee daily operations, tenant relations, and some financial responsibilities while ensuring the integrity and upkeep of the property.

The Property Manager will be responsible for fielding inquiries from prospective tenants, managing tenant applications, coordinating property maintenance, coordinating financial duties, and providing essential support to maintain a comfortable living environment for our residents.

Responsibilities included but not limited to:

Tenant Relations and Leasing:

● Field inquiries from potential tenants, show apartments and explain rental requirements.

● Collaborate with the Application Review Committee to assess eligibility and manage the wait-list.

● Rent available units, collect deposits, prepare and execute leases, and inform applicants of unit availability.

● Communicate rules, policies, and relevant information to tenants impacting their daily routine.

● Investigate and resolve tenant concerns.

Property Maintenance and Management:

● Plan, contract, and oversee routine property maintenance tasks (landscaping, snow removal, trash service, annual painting, elevator maintenance, alarm servicing, plumbers, electricians, etc.).

● Manage larger capital projects such as ongoing bathroom and kitchen renovations, as well as major repairs and upgrades to the building and grounds.

● Coordinate turnovers and arrange inspections.

● Order necessary office and maintenance supplies.

Emergency Availability and Oversight:

● Be available for emergencies and unforeseen situations.

● Ensure compliance with safety inspections, including town, alarm systems, elevators, etc.

Financial Management:

● Manage banking activities, accounts payable and receivable and payroll.,

● Coordinate with ADP for payroll processing, quarterly reports, W-2s, and 1099s.

● assist in budget preparation,

Administrative and Board Interaction:

● Organize and attend quarterly and annual meetings, providing necessary support.

● Maintain effective communication with the President of the Board of Directors.

Qualifications and Requirements:

● Experience in property maintenance and management.

● Strong organizational, communication, and interpersonal skills.

● Proficiency in financial management, with prior experience with renters.

● Ability to manage multiple tasks and work approximately 24 hours a week (hours are flexible)

● Availability for emergency situations and prompt resolution of tenant concerns.