The Wellesley High School wrestling team’s season is underway, with the Raiders off to a 4-3 start.

While their meet vs. Natick High was not among those wins (Natick’s always a handful), we do have some great photos from the Jan. 10 action courtesy of Darren Bovie. And the Raiders have bounced back with a couple of victories in recent meets.

