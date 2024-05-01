Rummage sales in Wellesley and beyond

St. Andrew’s Bargain Haul—May 4
DATE: Saturday, May 4
TIME: 8am-noon (Rain or shine)
LOCATION: St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 79 Denton Rd., Wellesley
The annual Bargain Haul is St. Andrew’s annual rummage sale to benefit their outreach ministries. It was first held in 1934. Every item donated will find a new owner, be recycled or be repurposed.
First Congregational Church Natick, huge yard sale—May 4
LOCATION: 2 E. Central St., Natick, MA (across from the Common)
DATE: Saturday, May 4
TIME: 9am-2pm
GOOD TO KNOW: cash, checks, and credit cards accepted
These events have passed:
Multi-family garage sale—April 27
DATE: Saturday, April 27
TIME: 8am-2pm
LOCATION: 194 S. Main St., Sherborn, MA
GOOD TO KNOW: Credit cards and Venmo accepted
UU Society of Wellesley Hills Rummage Sale—April 20
The UU Wellesley Rummage Sale engages the entire congregation for their biggest fundraiser of the year. Legions of volunteers share their time, talent, and treasure to raise money for the annual operating budget and to benefit designated charitable organizations.
Departments include clothing (for children and adults, with a boutique for jewelry and better fashions), books, home furnishings, electronics, linens, china, sports, and toys. The Treasures room includes art, collectibles, fine china, and the unexpected.
DATE: Saturday, April 20
TIME: 9am-1pm
LOCATION: 309 Washington St, Wellesley, MA (near the intersection of Rt 9 & Rt 16)
