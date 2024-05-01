Rummage sales in Wellesley and beyond

St. Andrew’s Bargain Haul—May 4

DATE: Saturday, May 4

TIME: 8am-noon (Rain or shine)

LOCATION: St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 79 Denton Rd., Wellesley

The annual Bargain Haul is St. Andrew’s annual rummage sale to benefit their outreach ministries. It was first held in 1934. Every item donated will find a new owner, be recycled or be repurposed.

First Congregational Church Natick, huge yard sale—May 4

LOCATION: 2 E. Central St., Natick, MA (across from the Common)

DATE: Saturday, May 4

TIME: 9am-2pm

GOOD TO KNOW: cash, checks, and credit cards accepted

Rain or shine! If it rains, the Sale will be moved indoors. Come browse a terrific collection of gently used household and kitchen items, musical instruments, children’s gear, toys, games, puzzles, current sports equipment, bicycles, electronics, books, DVDs, and small furniture Items.

These events have passed:

Multi-family garage sale—April 27

DATE: Saturday, April 27

TIME: 8am-2pm

LOCATION: 194 S. Main St., Sherborn, MA

GOOD TO KNOW: Credit cards and Venmo accepted

UU Society of Wellesley Hills Rummage Sale—April 20