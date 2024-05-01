Wellesley Business Buzz: Gretta everything now on same side of Central; Wellesley Volkswagen intriguge; Sleek Salon moves

The latest Wellesley, Mass. news:

Gretta everything now on same side of Central Street

Grettacole’s Gretta Beauty salon and fashion shop at 95 Central St., has now been joined by Gretta Luxe clothing and accessories shop next door at 97 Central St.

Gretta Luxe, which had been across the street, now takes over the former Bruegger’s bagel shop, which vacated town in 2020. No word yet on what will fill the former Gretta Luxe spot.

Know of businesses coming or going? Don’t keep it to yourself: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

Wellesley Volkswagen intrigue

According to the R.W. Holmes Q1 Commercial Real Estate Report, “At 197 West Central Street in Natick, a 3 acre site and 25,509 square foot office/industrial building owned by O.B. Hill sold to Wellesley Volkswagen for $6,400,000. The question now is whether the dealership will actually relocate from Linden Street in Wellesley.”

We have reached out to the Linden Street dealership to ask if it will be relocating and will update this post if we hear back.

Sleek Salon’s move is official

Sleek Salon owner Roya Bayat, who has been part of the salon scene in Wellesley since 2022, has changed locations. Sleek is now located at 447 Worcester St. (route 9, eastbound side), 2nd floor, Wellesley Hills. The business is among several others near Clock Tower Park, and can also be accessed from Washington St.

Roya’s 15+ year’s experience have taken her from Boston’s Financial District to Wellesley. Although her salon locations have changed, Roya’s commitment to the latest hair trends and techniques remains her passion. Clients continue to enjoy a professional experience in a classic and sophisticated setting.

Services include haircuts for women and men, custom color, styling, Keratin, modern dos for special occasions like weddings and prom, as well as waxing and threading services. Book online or call 774-285-9277

Wolfers space being shown as available

Property manager Linear Retail is showing the 61A Central St., space occupied by the Wolfers lighting store as being available. The space sits between J.P. Licks and Wasik’s.

We reached out to Wolfers to learn more about its plans, but have not heard back.

Wolfers has been absorbed by a firm called Visual Comfort.

Charles River Regional Chamber Spring Business Breakfast set for June 7

Tickets are now available for the Charles River Regional Chamber’s Spring Business Breakfast, which will take place on June 7 at the Needham Sheraton starting at 7am. The event will feature a keynote speaker to be revealed soon, and is attended by civic leaders throughout the region.

Early bird pricing is available through May 13, and tickets are available for individuals as well as for a table of people.