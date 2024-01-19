Weekend reading on redistricting from Wellesley Public Schools

The Wellesley Public Schools system issued the following memo on Friday afternoon regarding redistricting plans, with discussion slated for the Jan. 23 School Committee meeting.

Dear Members of the WPS Community:

As part of the planning for the elementary building projects, the district engaged in a comprehensive redistricting process to be implemented once the two new schools were completed and the district consolidated to six elementary schools. Because the redistricting plan was approved by the School Committee so far in advance, the district committed to confirming its enrollment projections and distribution of students prior to implementing this plan to start the 2024-25 school year.

After a thorough analysis of our current student enrollment and assignment patterns, the Administration will recommend two targeted changes to the elementary redistricting maps, which will help ensure that the plan to be implemented this summer remains closely aligned with the redistricting goals established as part of this process.

More specifically, the district is recommending changes in school assignment to areas along the Fiske/Hunnewell boundary line as well as the Bates/Hardy boundary line.

During the School Committee meeting this Tuesday, January 23, the WPS Administration will share its recommended changes to the redistricting map that is scheduled to take effect in August 2024. Concurrently, the Administration will also outline the related student assignment practices tied to this implementation.

More information is available in the slideshow that will be presented on Tuesday at the School Committee meeting. (Meeting agenda here)

Additional detail on the areas of interest can be found here.

We anticipate that community members will want to provide feedback. Residents may participate in public comment at the January 23 and January 30 meetings, email the School Committee (school_committee@wellesleyps. org), or attend the following public forums:

Thursday, January 25, 7pm: Redistricting Forum #1, Kingsbury Room, Wellesley Police Station

Monday, January 29, 7pm: Redistricting Forum #2, Zoom (Link to Register)

Sincerely,

Dr. David Lussier

Superintendent of Schools