Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Indoor Track & Field’s Annie Comella

Athlete of the Week: Annie Comella, Wellesley High School junior

Sport: Girls indoor track & field: Captain for sprinters and long jumper

When & how you got involved in this sport: When I was a freshmen in high school. My older sister had done track all four years of high school and was very successful so I wanted to follow in her footsteps.

What you love most about this sport: I love how even though it can be very individual I have my teammates to work out with and support each other. Cheering each other on is so fun. Also, it can be super rewarding when you are successful after putting in a ton of hard work.

Pre-meet ritual: I always eat a peanut butter sandwich before a meet.

Top goal for this season: To continue getting personal bests in my events.

Thoughts so far about this year’s team: The environment is really close and positive and everyone supports each other during meets and when working out at practice.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: Long jump school record

An inspiring story related to your involvement in the sport/this team: Winning Division 2 titles indoor and outdoor freshmen and sophomore year

Interests outside of your sport: Spending time with my family and friends. My favorite subject is history.

Other sports that you play, if any: Soccer

Coach John Griffith’s take: “Annie is very goal oriented, she takes on every challenge in the classroom and on the track to its completion. I have never met a student/athlete that has had more drive to be the best than her. Even though she is blessed with a lot of God-given talent she still works harder than anyone else on the team.

While some leaders are outwardly demonstrative, I have always found Annie to be a leader by example. She is extremely generous and always willing to lend a hand when needed. She is very competitive and uses that drive to get better. She is not only the best athlete on the team but she really enjoys everything to do with the sport. She cherishes all of the aspects of being on a team, whether it be working late after practice or bonding time with her teammates. People tend to gravitate to her positive attitude and enjoy being around her.”