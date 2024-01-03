Wellesley Business Buzz—MassHort has big plans for spring; shop your sustainability values with Lochtree; infuse your life with Act IV

MassHort announces exciting additions for spring 2024

When the gates to the gardens open in a few months, MassHort visitors will experience incredible enhancements including:

a captivating labyrinth in the Garden

a butterfly house to showcase tropical butterflies and the nectar plants that sustain them.

the second annual Tulip Festival with more than 50,000 flowering tulips, followed by Sunflowers in the summer and Dahlias in the fall.

a state-of-the art composting system

Now that’s something to look forward to during the cold winter months.

Local business Lochtree offers one-stop shopping for sustainable products

Welcome to new advertiser Lochtree, an online retailer on a mission to make sustainable living easier and more accessible for everyone.

At Lochtree you can find Eco-Strips laundry detergent (forget about messy liquid in those massive plastic jugs); food wraps; Swedish dish cloths; zero-waste personal products; and other eco-friendly products. The company’s website says, “We vet every single product to ensure it meets the highest standards of environmental and social good, making it easier than ever to shop according to your values.”

Owned by Newton resident Henry Palmer, the Lochtree website is also a source of information with blog posts on topics such as how to choose the best products for outdoor activities; how to build sustainable habits; and more.

Learn about Act IV Hydration Therapy at Open House event on Jan. 11

Act IV Hydration Therapy will kick off the New Year by introducing the concept of intravenous infusions at a free health and wellness meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11, 4pm-8pm. The business is located on the lower level of Beauty and Main at 79 Central St.

A clinical nurse will be on hand to explain how vitamin injections, drips, and add-ins work, and to discuss the ingredients used.

This educational portion of the event is free. Light refreshments will be served.

You can try out an IV or injection shot that evening for a cost.

Please reserve your spot for the event by calling Anna at 978-601-3982.