Wellesley Cotillion celebrates 2024

Outside it was about 10 degrees and snowing, but inside at the Wellesley Cotillion things were warm & toasty.

About 600 juniors and seniors danced, mugged for the cameras, and had lots of fun at The Verve in Natick.

According to The Wellesley Cotillion website, the tradition began in the 1940s as “The Christmas Cotillion,” morphed into a couple of separate dances, and has evolved into the current elegant event, where students are asked to dress for the special occasion, go through a receiving line, greet parent chaperones, and introduce their dates.

Thanks to parent volunteers for helping to pull the whole thing off. (Photos courtesy of Darren Bovie & the Cotillion photo booth team.)

