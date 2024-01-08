Wellesley school news: share your experience at Seminar Day; calling all kids, big and small

Inspire Wellesley youth—do a Seminar Day presentation

Seminar Day is a longstanding Wellesley High School tradition, a yearly event during which speakers from the community give seminar-style presentations to students on a wide variety of topics.

Doctors, athletes, dog trainers, politicians, police officers, hobbyists, and local news editors (to name just a few) have come to speak. The students choose where to go by interest and availability. The day is always a highlight of the year.

The only way the day works however is if Student Congress organizers get enough volunteers from the community to give seminars. This is a call for volunteers (or connections to volunteers) to help with this enrichment opportunity.

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering to present at Seminar Day on March 6, between the hours of 8:30am and 11:30am (you can present during any or all of the three separate hour-long blocks), please fill out the google form so a Student Congress representative can contact you for more information.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdOjSdG8FQTmxy60HNmR8D7E6BLMucV-dY7t6Y-TdMLN5bbKA/viewform?usp=sf_link

School registration for little kids has begun

The Wellesley Public Schools Kindergarten online registration process for academic year 2024–2025 has begun for children 5 years of age on or before August 31, 2023. Registration forms, list of documents needed, and general information here.

Questions regarding Kindergarten registration should be directed to the District Registrar at 781-446-6210 x5600 or registrar@wellesleyps.org. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, please contact the District Registrar to make an appointment to complete the process at the Central Office.

School registration for bigger kids starts in March

The Wellesley Public Schools registration process for academic year 2024–2025 for children grades 1-12 will begin on March 1, 2024. Registration forms, list of documents needed, and general information here.

For more information, please contact the District Registrar at 781-446-6210; x5600 or at registrar@wellesleyps.org. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, please contact the District Registrar to make an appointment to complete the process at the Central Office.

Upcoming important dates

School Committee meeting

Tuesday, January 9, 6:30pm

Early Release Day, WMS and WHS

Wednesday, January 10

Elementary schools have early release as well, as they do each Wednesday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, January 15

Schools and offices closed

More info. on MLK Day in Wellesley

Wellesley Schools vacation week

The Wellesley Public Schools will be closed for school vacation week starting Monday, Feb. 19. Classes will resume on Monday, Feb. 23.

Spring MCAS testing coming up, Wellesley High School

The upcoming MCAS testing dates have been announced. Test dates will range across the district, March 26-June 5. Students in grades 3-10 take the exam(s). All students take an English and Math portion. Students in some grades are tested on Science, Technology, and Engineering; Civics; and Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Tech/Engineering.

Here’s more information, including a link to the full MCAS schedule.