A top Wellesley school official makes it to final round for Natick Superintendent

The Natick School Committee this week announced four finalists for the position of NPS Superintendent of Schools, one of whom is a Wellesley Public Schools administrator.

Sandra Trach, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning, Wellesley Public Schools, joins three other Massachusetts candidates vying for the top Natick job—Melissa Spash, Deputy Superintendent, Lawrence Public Schools; Priya Tahiliani, Superintendent of Schools, Everett Public Schools; David Thomson, Superintendent of Schools, Norwood Public Schools.

Trach has been with the Wellesley Public Schools system since mid-2021. Previously, she had been with Andover Public Schools for 3 years.

As the search process plays out, serving as NPS Superintendent in an interim capacity since last year is Dr. Bella Wong, who is no stranger to Wellesley. Wong was Wellesley’s superintendent 2007-2011, and was the district’s assistant superintendent before that.

The Natick School Committee will deliberate and vote on the final candidate during a public meeting on Jan. 12.

