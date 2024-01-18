Wellesley town-wide office candidates for March 5, 2024 election

Candidates seeking town-wide office in Wellesley had until Jan. 16 to collect 50 signatures in support of their candidacy and turn in their nomination papers to the Town Clerk. Below is the list of those willing to contribute their time and talents to the town’s local government.

The order of listed candidates below is based on when candidates pulled nomination papers. The ballot order will be determined by a random drawing on Feb. 1.

There are three contested races this year, the most competitive being for Select Board—five candidates are running for only two open slots for the chance to join the town’s chief executive board.

The Natural Resources Commission has three candidates running for two open positions, while Planning Board has two candidates running for one opening.

Wellesley votes during the annual town-wide election AND the Presidential primary election on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Candidates for the 2024 Annual Town Election

MODERATOR—vote for one for a one-year term

Mark G. Kaplan

SELECT BOARD—vote for two for a three-year term

Colette Emma Aufranc

Ann-Mara S. Lanza

Marjorie R. Freiman

Penny Rossano

Odessa M.B. Sanchez

BOARD OF ASSESSORS—vote for one for a three-year term

W. Arthur Garrity III

BOARD OF HEALTH—vote for one for a three-year term

Marcia Testa Simonson

WELLESLEY HOUSING AUTHORITY—vote for one for a five-year term

Lisa Kaufman Heyison

WELLESLEY LIBRARY TRUSTEES—vote for two for three-year terms

Maura Elizabeth Murphy

Diane C. Savage

NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION—vote for two for three-year terms

Beatrice Bezmalinovic Dhebar

Kenneth C. Largess III

Steven Park

PLANNING BOARD—vote for one for a five-year term

Patricia Ann Mallett

Grant R. Pollock

BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS—vote for one for a three-year term

Scott K. Bender

RECREATION COMMISSION—vote for two for three-year terms

Paul Cramer

Mark W. Wolfson

SCHOOL COMMITTEE—vote for two for three-year terms

Linda Hsiu-Ling Chow

Niki Brinkman-Ofenloch

TOWN CLERK—vote for one for a three-year term

KC Kato

Didn’t turn in nomination papers but still want to run for town-wide office? A pathway is still open. Residents interested in being write-in candidates are encouraged to declare their intent with the Town Clerk prior to the March 5, 2024 election.