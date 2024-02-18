Banner day for Wellesley track & field at state title meet

The Wellesley High School girls track & field team defended its Division 2 title on Feb. 16 in Boston, outdistancing runner-up Woburn by more than 20 points in the MIAA state championship meet. The boys placed second to North Andover by fewer than 4 points. See full meet results.

The undefeated girls team was led by Annie Comella and Charlotte Tuxbury, who won the 55-meter and 1-mile races, respectively, and relay victories in the 4×400 and 4×800 contests.

The boys scored a 55-meter run victory courtesy of Christopher Brooks, and had strong showings in numerous other events, including the 300-meter dash, long jump, and 1- and 2-mile races, and 4×800 relay..

The Raiders got a formal police escort home to Wellesley.

Congratulations to the WHS Girls and Boys Indoor Track and Field Teams who competed for State Titles last night at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Girls Track took home another Div. 2 State Title!

The Boys team narrowly missed out on the Div. 2 State Title, finishing second. pic.twitter.com/w8JVNkbDPR — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) February 17, 2024

More: Boston Globe track & field meet coverage

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com