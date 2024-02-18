The Swellesley Report

Banner day for Wellesley track & field at state title meet

The Wellesley High School girls track & field team defended its Division 2 title on Feb. 16 in Boston, outdistancing runner-up Woburn by more than 20 points in the MIAA state championship meet. The boys placed second to North Andover by fewer than 4 points. See full meet results.

The undefeated girls team was led by Annie Comella and Charlotte Tuxbury, who won the 55-meter and 1-mile races, respectively, and relay victories in the 4×400 and 4×800 contests.

The boys scored a 55-meter run victory courtesy of Christopher Brooks, and had strong showings in numerous other events, including the 300-meter dash, long jump, and 1- and 2-mile races, and 4×800 relay..

The Raiders got a formal police escort home to Wellesley.

Photos by Darren Bovie

 

Brooke Bovie, Wellesley shot putter

 

