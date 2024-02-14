Citizen Police Academy: Get a behind-the-scenes view into what Wellesley cops do

The 2024 Wellesley Police Department Citizen Police Academy begins on Wednesday, March 20.

Classes during this free 9-week course are held on Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30PM in the Kingsbury Room at the Wellesley Police Department.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 28 (must be age 21+). Contact Officer Michael Pino (mpino@wellesleyma.gov) or Lt. Marie Cleary (mcleary@wellesleyma.gov) if interested in registering.

The Academy is designed to give participants an overview of the police department’s functions and operating procedures. Classes feature a combination of lectures, tours, demonstrations, and hands-on practice.

Topics covered include:

• E911 System & Dispatching

• Motor Vehicle Law/Operating Under the Influence

• Domestic Violence

• Interview & Interrogation/Witness Identification

• Narcotics Investigation

• Computer/Internet Crimes

• Criminal Law

• Crime Prevention

• Crime Scene Search/Evidence Processing

• Defensive Equipment/Procedures and more

Participants also have a chance to ride along in a police cruiser with an officer after all classes have been completed.

(One recent grad shared his thoughts after going through the spring edition of the academy.)

