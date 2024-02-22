Heritage of Sherborn restaurant changes hands, to become Fireside Tavern Sherborn

We don’t stray often in our coverage beyond Wellesley, but we know Wellesleyites have been known to venture over the line to the Heritage of Sherborn, and before that the Sherborn Inn. So we figured you’d want to know that the restaurant has changed hands and will be reopening as Fireside Tavern Sherborn under the new ownership of Laura Robbins and Mark Williams of Sherborn, familiar to locals via Wild Robbins Farm.

This all brought us back to our review of the new Heritage in 2015 under owners Josh and Jennifer Ziskin, who also run the La Morra and Punch Bowl restaurants in Brookline.

In a note to customers, the Ziskins wrote: “It has been 9 years almost to the day for us owning Heritage and we can’t thank you all enough for welcoming us into your community. There have been many ups and downs, but you supported us through it all. Although Covid posed the most difficult time for all, thanks to you all with your support, we were able to create a safe dining haven and outside oasis. We still remember that we sent an email asking for donations to go towards building the outside and it took less than the time it took Jen to go on a 3 mile run to sell out!”

A temporary closure of the restaurant is expected during the transition. Expect a new chef, farm fresh menu, and more.

In related news, the Heritage Wine & Provisions Shop is closing today, Feb. 22, and will be offering discounts in an effort to empty the store.

According to the new owners, per a social media post, they will be opening the Fireside Cafe in the Provisions Shop space.

A Swellesley reader had tipped us off that this was happening….thank you.

