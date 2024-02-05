Lawrence Langer, Wellesley resident renowned as Holocaust scholar and author, dies at 94

Lawrence L. Langer, a leading scholar of the Holocaust and a longtime Wellesley resident, has died at the age of 94.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Sandy; son Andy Langowitz (Nan); daughter Ellen Lasri (Nissim), 5 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren, according to an online obituary.

A New York Times obituary on Mr. Langer referred to him as an “unblinking scholar of Holocaust literature,” and whose “assessment of the Holocaust as an event so vast and evil that it defies moral framing helped deepen scholarly and popular understanding of the atrocity.”

The Langers came to the Boston area so that Mr. Langer could teach at Simmons College, where he was an American Literature professor, and earn a Ph.D. in American Literature from Harvard University. Among his works was 1991’s Holocaust Testimonies: The Ruins of Memory, which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Criticism. He received many other awards and recognitions.

A documentary titled “Lawrence L. Langer: A Life in Testimony” explores Mr. Langer’s career.

A funeral service was held on Jan. 30 at Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley, followed by Shiva at his late residence.

Thank you to Daniel G. Cohen for calling this obituary to our attention.

If you’d like us to run a complete obituary of your loved one on Swellesley, please send to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com