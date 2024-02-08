League of Women Voters Wellesley to present “Meet the Candidates Night”

The Wellesley League of Women Voters will host its annual Meet the Candidates Night on Thursday, Feb. 15, 6:30pm-9pm at the Wellesley Free Library. The in-person event will be an information-filled forum as the town’s local candidates running for office in Wellesley make presentations and answer questions from the audience.

This is YOUR chance to:

Meet candidates for town‐wide office

Ask questions & explore issues

Inform your vote for the March 5th election

For questions, information or to send questions for candidates, please email: LWVWvoterservice@gmail.com