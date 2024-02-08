The Swellesley Report

League of Women Voters Wellesley to present “Meet the Candidates Night”

The Wellesley League of Women Votersmeet candidates will host its annual Meet the Candidates Night on Thursday, Feb. 15, 6:30pm-9pm at the Wellesley Free Library. The in-person event will be an information-filled forum as the town’s local candidates running for office in Wellesley make presentations and answer questions from the audience.

This is YOUR chance to:  

  • Meet candidates for town‐wide office
  • Ask questions & explore issues
  • Inform your vote for the March 5th election

For questions, information or to send questions for candidates, please email: LWVWvoterservice@gmail.com

