Photos: Wellesley High hoop teams takes 2 from Natick

The boys and girls Wellesley High School Raiders varsity basketball teams both took care of business vs. Natick High on Feb. 17 with home victories.

The girls topped the Redhawks by a 40-30 score, and the Raiders now stand at 15-4 for the season. The Natick win was the 7th in a row for the Raiders, who did drop their next game to Hanover.

The boys edged Natick 52-48, and won their next game vs. Bishop Feehan—in that game Wellesley’s Brady Stevens became just the 3rd Raiders boy with 1,000 career points. Wellesley now has an 8-11 record, though has won 4 of its last 7 games.

Thanks to Darren Bovie for sharing photos from the games.

