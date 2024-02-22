Wellesley Business Buzz: Playa Bowls grand opening in Linden Square; Close but no cigars; Socks drive at JP Licks; Beacon Hill Athletic Club special offer; 15% off at Details

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Playa Bowls grand opening in Linden Square

A superfruit bowl shop offering acai bowls, pitaya bowls, green bowls, juices, smoothies, oatmeal and more will open in Linden Square on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 10am. Playa Bowls plans to make a grand entrance during its grand opening with a DJ and great giveaways like free t-shirts and bowls. (Arrive early if you want to get in on that action.)

The 1,100 sq. ft. store’s regular hours will be Monday through Sunday from 8am-9pm. The 10am starting time on Saturday is for opening day only.

Franchisees and Boston College buddies/graduates Dana Nentin, Hung Lam and David Swanson own and operate nine Massachusetts locations including in the BC, Northeastern University, Harvard Square, and Stonehill College areas. As a business strategy, college towns have worked for them, so when a spot became available where Wellesley College, Babson, and MassBay students could find them, they knew they’d found their next store.

The trio opened their first location in the BC area in 2019. Playa Bowls originated on the Jersey Shore in 2014 and now has 200+ locations.

“Our menu brings a healthy, fresh and delicious food option to the entire Wellesley community.” Dana Nentin said. “Playa Bowls caters to customers who need customized options including vegan and gluten-free. Our menu items can be adapted to fit into diets like Whole30, Keto, and Paleo.”

There is seating for 7 at high-top bars and tables, as well as additional outdoor seating.

The Playa Bowls Linden Square location has a long history of health-minded businesses. Pressed Juicery had a 5 year stint in Wellesley before closing in 2023, and Pinkberry frozen yogurt was open in that spot from 2011-17. Pressed and Pinkberry continue to serve up juice and froyo, respectively, elsewhere.

NEW BUSINESS: Playa Bowls

OPENING DAY: Saturday, Feb. 24, 10am

LOCATION: Linden Square, Wellesley

REGULAR HOURS: Monday-Sunday, 8am-9pm

Close but no cigars

We posted recently about a proposed business called Wellesley Cigars seeking permission for a tobacco license that would enable it to open at 352 Washington St., the former CrepeBerry space. But the Health Department says that applicant’s plans have changed, and now there’s a move afoot to open a restaurant there. More details to come when we have them…

JP Licks Ice Cream’s benefit for Rosie’s Place will knock your socks off

Donate new socks at JP Licks and receive a coupon for your next visit for each pair. The drive runs through February, and then the donations will be brought to Rosie’s Place, the first shelter in the United States focused on women seeking shelter and aid.

This is the Wellesley Square ice cream shop’s 5th Annual Sock Drive to benefit Rosie’s Place. JP Licks last year collected over 700 pairs of new socks across its 17 locations, and with your help, they can do it again.

Socks are one of the most infrequently donated items to shelters and are always in high demand. Help a local business meet the need.

Get fit at Beacon Hill Athletic Club

SPONSORED CONTENT: Join the Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs Wellesley for only $19.95 for the month of February, all classes included, (3-month commitment required). Use the promo code BHAC50

The Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs Wellesley is right in the middle of Linden Square and is easily accessible from anywhere in town. This location offers state-of-the-art weight training and cardiovascular equipment and an extensive group exercise program. Each of the beautiful locker rooms is equipped with a steam room and plenty of locker storage.

As a BHAC member, you have access to dozens of weekly Group Fitness Classes with formats including Barre, Yoga, Cycling, Pilates, and Zumba.

Details, Etc. offering 15% off winter special

SPONSORED CONTENT: If your vehicle is looking somewhat less pristine that on the day you bought it, Details, Etc. can bring it back up to speed. And right now all services are 15%. Just let them know you heard about this special on Swellesley. Services offered include a basic wash that includes the wheels, and the vehicle and exterior windows are dried using standard leather or microfiber cloths. As a finishing touch that makes all the difference, the vehicle is spray-waxed for shine and protection. Let’s just say a Details, Etc. wash is a tremendous cut above a quick run through an automated wash.

An interior detail includes a thorough cleaning of the car interior, including the trunk and under and around all seats. A complete vacuum and shampoo of all cloth and rug materials comes next, then the team completely cleans every inch of the dash including vents, cup holders, all switches, dials and radio controls. Leather interiors are cleaned and then conditioned with LEXOL leather conditioner and cleaner. All windows and glass surfaces are spotlessly cleaned including rear view and vanity mirrors. Doors are completely cleaned from top to bottom, including the door jambs that are cleaned and misted with spray wax.

Other services: lease return detail, and even more extensive exterior and interior detailing than described above.

Business: Details, Etc.

Location: 2 Edgemoor Ave., Wellesley

Book a service: https://www.detailswellesley.com/book-in

Winter special: 15% off

Know of businesses opening, closing, expanding or shrinking in Wellesley? Let us know: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com