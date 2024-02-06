Business buzz: Wellesley Cigars seeks to open at former CrepeBerry space

An outfit called Wellesley Cigars is looking to secure a tobacco license and open for business at 352 Washington St., the former location of the CrepeBerry restaurant, which closed in October.

CrepeBerry’s owner said during an interview before the restaurant’s closure that an another woman-owned business was looking to take the space, but declined to say more than that.

We don’t have details about Wellesley Cigars yet, other than that it seeks to get the Board of Health’s blessing for the last of 10 tobacco permits available in town.

The last time we recall a new business seeking a tobacco license was about 2 years ago, when a smoke shop sought to open in Lower Falls, but got shot down by the Board of Health.

Know of businesses opening, closing, expanding or shrinking in Wellesley? Let us know: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com