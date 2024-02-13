Wellesley girls dominate at Bay State Conference track & field championship

The Wellesley High School girls’ track & field team continued its dominant season with a victory in the Bay State Conference Championship on Feb. 7 at the Reggie Lewis Track & Athletic Center in Boston. The team finished with 94 points, well ahead of runner-up Newton North, with 70.

The boys finished 4th in their competition, with Brookline topping the field.

The girls’ team was led by Annie Comella, who won the 55-meter dash and long jump, and placed second in the 300-meter dash, and Delaney Dyer, who won the 1000-meter race earned victories as part of the 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams. Charlotte Tuxbury ran a personal best sub-5-minute race in the 1-mile run, and Audrey Fitzpatrick topped the 2-mile field.

For the boys, standout performances included Christopher Brooks’ win in the 55-meter race and close second as part of the 4×200 relay team, Nick Nicolazzo’s high jump victory and second place long jump finish, and Eli Merritt’s personal best sub-4:26 mile.

Next up for the team is the MIAA Division 2 Indoor Track & Field Championship on Feb. 16 in Boston.

Photos courtesy of Darren Bovie.

