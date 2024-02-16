Wellesley sports: Raider Classic raises $20K for Wellesley METCO; Versatile Miele a top 5 finisher at international skiing event;

The latest Wellesley, Mass., sports news:

Raider Classic raises $20K for Wellesley METCO

The Wellesley Raider Classic golf tournament this past summer once again raised $20,000 in support of Wellesley METCO on behalf of Friends of Wellesley METCO. The third edition of the event was held in July at Sandy Burr Country Club in Wayland, and the BIG check was recently presented.

Tinea Rochelle, co-president of the Friends of Wellesley METCO, thanked all of those who supported and participated in the tournament.

Versatile Miele is top 5 finisher at international skiing event

Congrats to Wellesley High School senior Luke Miele, who last month finished 5th in the Freeride Junior World Championships in Austria on un-groomed terrain.

Closer to home, Miele plays for the Wellesley Raiders baseball team, and is slated to play for the Roger Williams University baseball team after he graduates from high school.

Miele’s club baseball team, Nokona, shared video from his event, which includes a swirling, twirling, heart-stopping run down the mountain.

