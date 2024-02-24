Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Feb. 26, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Feb. 26, 2024:
Board of Assessors (Feb. 26, 10am, 888 Worcester Street, Wellesley, MA – Suite 140 and by Zoom)
FY25 Personal Property Valuation Contract; FY25 Certification; Town Hall Move
Planning Board (Feb. 26, 6:30pm, online)
Scenic Road Hearing for 18 Benvenue Street, Large House Review, Major Modification, 38 Highgate Road
Trails Committee (Feb. 26, 7pm, Warren Building)
Ideas for discovering trails; John Schuler remembrance
School Committee (Feb. 27, 6:30, online)
Vote: STAR Academy Proposal for 2 Brook St.; Vote: Elementary Transfer Option (ETO) Recommendation; Amended Policy JG; Discussion/Vote: Calendar Task Force; Mid-Year District Goals Report; Discussion: School Committee Code of Conduct
Select Board (Feb. 27, 6:30pm)
Advisory Committee (Feb. 28, 6pm, Police station)
Revised motion under Article 43 to amend single-family residence districts to allow access to senior housing; Voting and discussion on various Annual Town Meeting articles.
Recreation Commission (Feb. 28, 6pm, online)
Public hearing on pickleball study agenda: Overview and study updates; Survey updates and discuss
Advisory Committee (Feb. 29, 6:30pm, Police station)
More discussion and voting on Annual Town Meeting article motions
Climate Action Committee (March 1, 9am, online)
See info on all upcoming town government meetings.
