Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Feb. 26, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Feb. 26, 2024:

Board of Assessors (Feb. 26, 10am, 888 Worcester Street, Wellesley, MA – Suite 140 and by Zoom)

FY25 Personal Property Valuation Contract; FY25 Certification; Town Hall Move

Planning Board (Feb. 26, 6:30pm, online)

Scenic Road Hearing for 18 Benvenue Street, Large House Review, Major Modification, 38 Highgate Road

Trails Committee (Feb. 26, 7pm, Warren Building)

Ideas for discovering trails; John Schuler remembrance

School Committee (Feb. 27, 6:30, online)

Vote: STAR Academy Proposal for 2 Brook St.; Vote: Elementary Transfer Option (ETO) Recommendation; Amended Policy JG; Discussion/Vote: Calendar Task Force; Mid-Year District Goals Report; Discussion: School Committee Code of Conduct

Select Board (Feb. 27, 6:30pm)

Advisory Committee (Feb. 28, 6pm, Police station)

Revised motion under Article 43 to amend single-family residence districts to allow access to senior housing; Voting and discussion on various Annual Town Meeting articles.

Recreation Commission (Feb. 28, 6pm, online)

Public hearing on pickleball study agenda: Overview and study updates; Survey updates and discuss

Advisory Committee (Feb. 29, 6:30pm, Police station)

More discussion and voting on Annual Town Meeting article motions

Climate Action Committee (March 1, 9am, online)

