Wellesley Wonderland Ice Sculpture Stroll draws lively weekend crowd

The first Wellesley Wonderland Ice Sculpture Stroll and scavenger hunt proved to be a huge success, filling Church, Linden, and Wellesley Squares with pedestrians and shoppers into twilight on Friday in weather comfortable for attendees and comfortable enough to keep the art frozen. The event continued on Saturday afternoon.

A total of 9 finely detailed ice sculptures, from a majestic castle to cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse and a Minion, captivated kids and adults during the Wonderful Wellesley event. Some of the kids couldn’t resist touching the sculptures—yes, they were made from ice, not acrylic—and fortunately we didn’t see any youngsters with their tongues stuck to the art.

Local merchants got into the spirit with fun giveaways such as hot chocolate, glow sticks, and various snacks. The joint was jumping at Faber Rug, where a singer had kids twirling on the dance floor, and the courtyard at Linden Square proved to be a kid magnet with a Snoopy ice sculpture glowing red in the center of it.

Wellesley’s businesses were happy with the results, as a far bigger than usual Friday night crowd bustled in stores and restaurants. Those businesses that underestimated the pull of ice sculptures and closed early might want to reconsider if a sequel takes place.

Our photos and videos won’t do the experience justice, but here you go.

More photos…

