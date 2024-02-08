Wellesley Wonderland Ice Sculpture Stroll Grand Opening on Friday, Feb. 9 —here are all the details

Are you excited about the Wellesley Wonderland Ice Sculpture Stroll? Because personally, we’re close to ecstatic. Here’s why:

On Friday, Feb. 9, 4pm-6pm, the Grand Opening Festivities happen. Discover whimsical ice sculptures as you stroll Linden Square, Wellesley Square and Church Square. Delight in Snoopy, Teddy Bear, Paw Patrol, a Princess, a Castle, a Hockey Player, Mickey Mouse, and even a Minion Photo Op. Giveaways, special offers and more!

If you miss the grand opening, stop by Saturday and Sunday. The sculptures will be there through the weekend.

Ice Sculpture locations and fun activities