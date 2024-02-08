Wellesley Wonderland Ice Sculpture Stroll Grand Opening on Friday, Feb. 9 —here are all the details

Are you excited about the Wellesley Wonderland Ice Sculpture Stroll? Because personally, we’re close to ecstatic. Here’s why:
On Friday, Feb. 9, 4pm-6pm, the Grand Opening Festivities happen. Discover whimsical ice sculptures as you stroll Linden Square, Wellesley Square and Church Square. Delight in Snoopy, Teddy Bear, Paw Patrol, a Princess, a Castle, a Hockey Player, Mickey Mouse, and even a Minion Photo Op. Giveaways, special offers and more!
If you miss the grand opening, stop by Saturday and Sunday. The sculptures will be there through the weekend.
Ice Sculpture locations and fun activities
- Snoopy Ice Sculpture
- Hot Chocolate Station
- Giveaways: Glow Jewelry & Games*
- Protein Bites by Playa Bowls, coming soon to Linden Square
- Strolling Minion Character
Kenzie & Hope and Tiny Hanger
- Frozen Princess with Candy Bar
Oath Pizza
- Minion with a Photo Op for the kids and delicious Pizza Bites
The Cottage
- Step inside for the Cider Bar* at the Front Desk.
Wellesley and Church Squares
- Snowman near DePrisco Jewelers and Flyte.70
- Castle near Anderson’s Jewelers
- Teddy Bear near Fiorella’s in Church Square
- Paw Patrol sponsored by Boston Veterinary Clinic near Faber Rug
- Hockey Player sponsored by The Lara & Chelsea Collaborative at Gibson | Sotheby’s Realty
- Mickey Mouse near Wellesley Books
- Hot Chocolate Station at Milk Money with Giveaways: Glow Jewelry & Games*
- Cider Station at Juniper and Lockheart
