Letter to the editor: “We need to work together to battle coastal erosion”

Editor’s note: Wellesley Middle School Social Studies students as part of a Civics Action Projects has this week taken over The Swellesley Report‘s letters-to-the-editor page. The students are well-versed in their topics, have carefully researched all angles, and are ready to present their opinions to the community. Thank you to the WMS Social Studies teachers for organizing this community-based project.

To the editor:

Our beaches, harbors, and docks are a huge part of Massachusetts. From the time the pilgrims landed on its shores to now, the ocean and its life have been crucial to how this state functions. But there is one major pressing issue, with tons of components that negatively effect it every day. And that issue is coastal erosion.

Erosion causes mass destruction of homes, docks, and other settlements around the shores of our state. Dozens of homes on shores of places such as Cape Cod are crumbling into themselves due to lack of support and stability. Before the next century due to sea level rise and the shores eroding away, the shoreline will move 100ft. inward, causing some beaches to be fully submerged at high tide.

Jetties and canals built in the early 1900s are causing shores to cave in on themselves, and have caused 5,600 linear feet in down drift erosion. By 2100, most peninsulas will be completely underwater during high tide. This is not just a few inches of water on beaches, this is people’s livelihood. Schools, homes, families, and communities will be severely affected by this. It’s been estimated that thousands of homes along just the Cape Cod and Nantucket coastlines are at risk of collapse or severe flooding. Homes that were once dreamy vacation spots, or the perfect family home, are now safety hazards to anyone living in them.

In order to combat everything on this list, we need to work together to battle coastal erosion. We have a goal to minimize erosion in Massachusetts coast areas, such as Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket. To protect the marine life off those shores we need to spread awareness to people living in those areas, but also educate them on how to make a positive impact on erosion, simply from their homes. Things like planting vegetation along the shorelines, building fewer homes or other structures on or near the shores, preventing and cleaning up litter along beaches, and even building terraces in sloped backyards are all simple things that will positively help this cause. Examples like these are not out-of-reach goals, and can be easily done with minimal costs.

We are truly looking for your support as we continue on this path of action. By simply reaching out to your representative, or using one of many different action plans that can be done from your own backyard or at your nearest beach, you can make a change at a scale that is comfortable for you that will have a great impact on the environment. Together we can strive to change our oceans and coast’s future, and make a positive impact on the world.

If you are interested in reaching out to your representative, send them an email asking them to support the bill Bill H.775 that supports strengthening the research and prevention of coastal erosion on Massachusetts shorelines.

Lily Crawford

Jocelyn Thomas

Jasiri Cash

Wellesley Middle School students