Save the date: Wellesley Kitchen and Home Tour is May 4

The​ ​Wellesley​ ​Hills​ ​Junior​ ​Women’s​ ​Club​ ​(WHJWC)​ proudly announces the return of the annual Wellesley Kitchen and Home Tour which will take place on Saturday, May 4, 10am-3pm.

Now in its 23rd year, the Wellesley Kitchen and Home Tour will showcase seven exquisite homes, where guests will be invited to visit the first floor, as well as selected additional indoor and outdoor spaces. Pop-up boutiques will be featured in several homes along the route—perfect for guests shopping for themselves or Mother’s Day gifts! Architects, interior designers, and contractors may also be on hand to answer questions specific to the home and their services.

All tickets must be pre-purchased online for $75 and will go on sale on Thursday, March 14. Last year’s event sold out in just three weeks, so please plan ahead. Ticket holders will receive a list and map of the featured homes prior to the event.

The Wellesley Kitchen and Home Tour is one of three fundraisers coordinated by the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club, and all proceeds generated are used to provide scholarships for deserving local students, as well as grants for organizations and

programs that provide education, enrichment and essential services to our local population. Last year, WHJWC awarded over $90,000 in college scholarships to 32 deserving Wellesley students, and donated $85,000 in grants to 34 Wellesley-area

community groups.

The WHJWC would like to thank this year’s corporate sponsors, which underwrite its fundraising efforts. They include Teri Adler at MGS Group Real Estate, Needham Bank, and Roche Brothers.

About the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club is a group of committed women who work together to help those in need in our community. We know that even in a community that is thriving, not everyone’s basic needs are being met. We work together to fill those gaps by providing needed volunteer support, funding, scholarships and donated items.

Since 1944, WHJWC has provided women a way to work together to meet the needs of their time. We provide women a fun and meaningful way to get to know other women and to give their time to their community. We are well known for our generous grants and scholarship programs and our dynamic fundraising events that celebrate our community. For more information about our annual fundraisers and charitable giving, please go to www.whjwc.org.