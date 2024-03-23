Wellesley business buzz: Peaceful Pooch Grooming finds a spot; Thanks FastFrame; More Pure Glow

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Peaceful Pooch Grooming setting up shop

A business called The Peaceful Pooch Grooming is readying to open at 245 Washington St., conveniently next to Boston Veterinary Clinic in Wellesley Hills.

Peaceful Pooch has a location in Needham at 41 Chapel St., and says its staff has been serving clients in that town for more than a decade. The business provides “full-service, spa-inspired dog grooming and day care.”

No pricing is listed on the company’s website, other than “Prices vary depending on your pup’s breed and condition.” Over-the-phone pricing can usually be offered.

We’ve reached out to the business for more details on its Wellesley plans.

Know of businesses opening, closing, expanding or shrinking in Wellesley? Let us know: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

Thank you to FastFrame

FastFrame, located at 9 Crest Rd., in Wellesley Square, has been one of our longest-running advertising partners. They support us, so please support them when you have framing needs.

Pure Glow, an alternative to conventional spray tans that has a location in Wellesley’s Church Square, has announced its first Boston-area franchisees, and they have plans for new locations in Chestnut Hill and eventually, the South Shore.

Pure Glow, which launched in 2015, this summer also plans to open a company-owned Seaport location at 100 Northern Ave., for its sunless tanning business.