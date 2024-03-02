Wellesley High art intensive students showcase work at The Clever Hand Gallery

The Clever Hand Gallery will exhibit the work of 26 Wellesley High School art students at the Clever Hand Gallery, 52 Central St., in Wellesley Square, March 5-24, during regular gallery hours. Everyone is invited to see the results of the students’ creative endeavors. This is the fourteenth year of collaboration between the local artisans’ cooperative and the talented students.

There will be a public reception on Wednesday, March 6, 2:30-4:30pm during which students and teachers will be on hand 2:45-3:45pm.

Photo credits: The Clever Hand Gallery.



Students in Shayla Vines’ Jewelry/Metals Intensive class looked back to the days of Catherine the Great and the Russian technique of “open-back” filigree. They were also given another challenge: working in pairs to create pieces along the theme of Industrial vs Organic.

Amie Larson’s Ceramics Intensive were challenged with a “Big Bowls” project as well as experimenting with pots made with a combination of wheel-thrown and coil techniques. The pots were finished with a variety of surface techniques with an emphasis on textures and underglazes.