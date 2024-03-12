Wellesley High basketball coach Mike Reidy steps down after season

Mike Reidy, who led the Wellesley High School Raiders boys basketball team as head coach over 18 years split between two tenures, stepped down at the end of the recently completed season. He informed the team after the season ended.

Reidy says he is leaving because “I want to watch my youngest son play in what could be his last basketball season, and continuing to coach limits how often I’d be able to get to his games next year.”

Reidy, who played basketball at Wellesley High in the 1980s, will remain in his job as a history teacher at the high school.

Wellesley High hired Reidy in 2014 for his most recent run as head coach, which included the choppy COVID-19 years for student-athletes. Previously, he coached the Raiders from 1994-2002.

