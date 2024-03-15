The Swellesley Report

Wellesley residential property sales for the period of Feb. 20-23, 2024

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Hayes, Brock & Hayes, StephanieReddy, Srinivas G & Reddy, Aruna G74 Oak St02/20/2024$2,400,000
Marcia F Balter 2002 T & Balter, Bruce RLyx Wellesley Inv LLC148 Weston Rd Lot 30602/22/2024$3,100,000
Berlin, Jamie & Coleman, Christopher JSower, Elizabeth B & Sower, Christopher D6 Pleasant St02/23/2024$1,830,000

The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.

Past Wellesley residential real estate reports

Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.

