Wellesley residential property sales for the period of Feb. 20-23, 2024

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Hayes, Brock & Hayes, Stephanie
|Reddy, Srinivas G & Reddy, Aruna G
|74 Oak St
|02/20/2024
|$2,400,000
|Marcia F Balter 2002 T & Balter, Bruce R
|Lyx Wellesley Inv LLC
|148 Weston Rd Lot 306
|02/22/2024
|$3,100,000
|Berlin, Jamie & Coleman, Christopher J
|Sower, Elizabeth B & Sower, Christopher D
|6 Pleasant St
|02/23/2024
|$1,830,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
