Wellesley town government meetings for the week of April 1, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of April 1, 2024. The board and committee meeting schedule is lighter than usual because Annual Town Meeting continues this week. Some board and committee meetings are specifically for Town Meeting prep.

Annual Town Meeting (April 1, 7pm, Wellesley High)

Board of Library Trustees (April 2, 5:45pm, Wellesley High)

Branch Budget FY25 Draft; Annual Request to the Foundation Draft; Mental health flag display in May; Town Clerk Request for Early Voting at Main Library

School Committee (April 2, 6:45pm, Wellesley High)

Action/Discussion Items: Vote on Job Descriptions; Vote on Academic Calendar Task Force members

Annual Town Meeting (April 2, 7pm, Wellesley High)

Select Board (April 2, 6pm, Wellesley High)

Discuss and Vote Arbor Day Proclamation; Discuss and Vote BAA Marathon Signs on Town land; Annual Town Meeting Preparation

Traffic Committee (April 3, 6pm, Police station)

Annual Town Meeting (April 3, 7pm, Wellesley High)

Recreation Commission (April 4, 6pm, online)

Annual Town Meeting; Morses Pond 2024 Pricing & staffing; Scholarship policy; Pickleball study update; Pickleball season 2024

Climate Action Committee (April 5, 9am, online)

To be updated

