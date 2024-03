Wellesley town government meetings for the week of March 18, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of March 18, 2024:

Trails Committee (March 18, 7pm, Warren Building at 90 Washington St.)

Ideas for discovering trails; John Schuler memorial; Scout project

School Committee (March 19, 6:30pm, 40 Kingsbury St. & online)

Vote: SOA Plan for Submission to DESE for April 1st deadline; Vote: Charge and Membership – Calendar Task Force; Vote: ACCEPT Collaborative Charter Amendments; Discussion: Appointment to Literacy Task Force Steering Committee

Housing Authority Board (March 19, 7:15pm, Barton Road Community Room)

Discussion: WHA Transition Research Results

Natural Resources Commission (March 19, 7:30pm, online)

Discuss and vote on pickleball study site recommendations for land in NRC’s jurisdiction; Discuss plans for pickleball during 2024 season

Planning Board (March 20, 7:30pm, online)

Large house reviews; ZBA cases

Housing Development Corp. (March 21, 8am, online)

To be announced

Council on Aging Board (March 21, 4pm, Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington St.)

Campana Recognition Update; Strategic Plan – SOAR Working Group; Evening Hours update; Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend May 18-19, open house/Parade

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

