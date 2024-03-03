The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Weston Lifetime Learning offers low-cost, high-interest courses to seniors

Wellesley-Weston Lifetime Learning offers a number of engaging and interactive spring 2024 courses for area seniors. The ten-week Zoom sessions will cover a mix of high-interest topics with course titles such as Islam: a Way of Life, Poetry for the People; Boston: A Brief History; and more. Classes start March 11. More information here.

COURSE DATES: March 11 – May 20, 2024 (No classes April 15.)
LOCATION: via Zoom
COST: $25 registration fee, regardless of the number of courses taken
REGISTRATION INFORMATION: www.wwllcourses.org; call 800 490 3056; email info@wwllcourses.org

 

