Wellesley Weston Lifetime Learning offers low-cost, high-interest courses to seniors

Wellesley-Weston Lifetime Learning offers a number of engaging and interactive spring 2024 courses for area seniors. The ten-week Zoom sessions will cover a mix of high-interest topics with course titles such as Islam: a Way of Life, Poetry for the People; Boston: A Brief History; and more. Classes start March 11. More information here.

COURSE DATES: March 11 – May 20, 2024 (No classes April 15.)

LOCATION: via Zoom

COST: $25 registration fee, regardless of the number of courses taken

REGISTRATION INFORMATION: www.wwllcourses.org; call 800 490 3056; email info@wwllcourses.org