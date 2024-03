Wellesley Annual Town Meeting, which begins tonight (March 25) at the high school, will pay tribute to five former members who made great contributions to the town before passing away in 2023 or early 2024.

Memorial resolutions will be read for Dona M. Kemp, Richard S. McGhee, Jr., Mary “Sissy” Kane Sullivan, John Lewis McConchie, Jr., and John Garland Schuler Schuler.

