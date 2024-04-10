First taste: Wellesley’s Playa Bowls offers fruity goodness

Wellesley’s new Playa Bowls restaurant in Linden Square got off to a roaring start in late February with a grand opening event that had fans lining up early in the morning. We bided our time and paid our first visit in mid-March, ready to indulge in a sweeter-than-usual lunch of fruit bowls and smoothies.

The temps were deceptively cold on the day we went: Sunny skies, but in the mid-40s. So we snagged a couple of the dozen indoor seats within the colorful eatery with surfer vibes and references to Wellesley—just in case you forget where you are. The other seats, a mix of high tops and chairs, were occupied with a young clientele.

We figure most will head outdoors with their Playa Bowls treasures into the courtyard once the temps warm.

It’s a bit loud inside with all the blenders going, but Playa Bowls tries to smooth that out some with background music from the likes of Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa.

Playa Bowls has a dizzying number of bowl choices, all laid out on a colorful chalkboard. They do have nuts in the store, most offerings are dairy free, and gluten-free granola is an option.

Mrs. Swellesley went for Coco Berry ($12), a bowl of coconut blend topped with granola, blueberry, strawberry, honey. Mr. Swellesley opted for the Dragonberry-Pitaya Bowl ($12) mainly because it sounded cool, and its special magenta color was a grabber, too.

These two heaping bowls (yes, lots of calories) were plenty filling and we probably should have brought some home instead of consuming them entirely. But mmm, antioxidants and vitamins, andt you know, we were reporting. And in that spirit of reporting, we added an Aloha Smoothie ($9) to our order. It was a tasty mix of banana, mango, pineapple, and coconut milk (we chose the 16 oz. version… 20 oz. is also offered).

We’ll confess, it felt a bit like having dessert for lunch, but we justified it given the fruit components.