Hillary Rodham Clinton, Nobel Peace Prize recipients headline Wellesley College democracy-focused event

Wellesley College alum Hillary Rodham Clinton (’69) is in town this weekend to launch the Hillary Rodham Clinton Center for Citizenship, Leadership, and Democracy with a one-day summit on Saturday, April 6 called Renewing Democracy: Women Leading the Way.

The exclusive event about democracy…. isn’t open to the public, and registration for the live stream has passed. The College kept promotion limited, issuing a press release on the day of the event itself.

The summit is described by organizers as exploring “the challenges facing democracy in the U.S. and abroad and highlight the many ways leaders are working toward democratic renewal. ” It will feature mostly women speakers, including Nobel Peace Prize recipients Leymah Gbowee (Liberian peace activist) and Maria Ressa (a Filipino and American journalist who co-founded the online news site Rappler).

So if you see motorcades, news vans, and protesters in Wellesley today, that’s what it’s about.