Letter to the editor: better sidewalks, greener communities—a case for enhancing route 9

Editor’s note: Wellesley Middle School Social Studies students as part of a Civics Action Projects has this week taken over The Swellesley Report‘s letters-to-the-editor page. The students are well-versed in their topics, have carefully researched all angles, and are ready to present their opinions to the community. Thank you to the WMS Social Studies teachers for organizing this community-based project.

To the editor:

As pedestrians, whether they are students or workers, traverse the building and the bustling streets of Massachusetts Route 9 (MA-9), and are met with a vast amount of hazards and inconveniences on the sidewalks. Uneven pavements, the lack of lighting, and cramped spaces not only restrict the safety of the average person, but contribute to the natural impatience of the human which leads to more carbon emissions as more people resort to motorized vehicles. The time has come to combat these issues head-on and attempt to implement an all-inclusive sidewalk repair program that would not only increase safety, but ensure sustainability and community well-being.

Pride in one’s community is a driving force for positive change. Residents of Massachusetts take pride in their state, the role it played in history, and its commitment to progress. By investing in a sidewalk repair program for MA-9, we as a community will be able to demonstrate dedication to the well-being of our community and the preservation of our environment. Imagine the sense of pride that will burst within us as we witness safer sidewalks hustling with pedestrians and cyclists, knowing that we played a part in crafting a safer, more sustainable future for generations to come.

However, the current condition of MA-9’s sidewalks evokes a profound sense of sadness. Every cracked pavement and dimly lit stretch represents a missed opportunity to prioritize the safety of our community members. After unfortunate events of accidents and injuries, we mourn as a community but we know that this could’ve been prevented. We lament the unnecessary carbon emissions that continue to degrade our environment, worrying if the children of tomorrow will have a safe world to live in.

Picture the excitement that will ripple through Wellesley as we strive on a journey towards safer, greener streets. With each newly installed bike lane and enhanced sidewalk, we crawl closer to our goal of a more sustainable transportation system. Excitement erupts within the community as we all envision vibrant, walkable neighborhoods where the commonality will be able to stroll to local shops, parks, and schools safely. This is the spark that ignited a movement towards a more sustainable future—one step closer to the world in which we want to live.

To promote a vision of safer sidewalks and reduced carbon emissions being released by motor vehicles along MA-9, I would like to introduce a comprehensive sidewalk repair program. This program will involve:

Assessment and prioritization: I would like a group of people to conduct thorough assessments of existing sidewalks so that they can identify the areas of most urgent need of repair or enhancement. Framework improvement: This area will implement necessary repairs such as widening sidewalks where possible, adding designated bike lanes, and installing proper lighting. To help the environment, I suggest using durable and environmentally friendly materials to ensure longevity. Community engagement: The citizens of a town/state should have a say in the decisions being made through engagement with residents, businesses, and advocacy groups to gather input, raise awareness, and nurture support for the sidewalk repair program.

Overall, improving the sidewalks along MA-9 is not just a matter of infrastructure, it’s a sign of commitment to safety, sustainability, and community well-being. By harnessing the emotions of pride, sadness, and excitement, we can stimulate support for a comprehensive sidewalk repair program that not only enhances safety but also reduces carbon emissions and brings the community together. Let us attempt to seize the opportunity to pave the way toward a brighter, greener future for all of those who call the state of Massachusetts home.

Abdalla Hafidhz

Wellesley Middle School