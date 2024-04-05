Letter to the editor: bringing awareness to the Affordable Homes Act

Editor’s note: Wellesley Middle School Social Studies students as part of a Civics Action Projects has this week taken over The Swellesley Report‘s letters-to-the-editor page. The students are well-versed in their topics, have carefully researched all angles, and are ready to present their opinions to the community. Thank you to the WMS Social Studies teachers for organizing this community-based project.

To the editor:

I’m an eighth grade student at Wellesley Middle School. My group and I have been working on a project about providing subsidized housing for the citizens of Massachusetts. Subsidized housing is when individuals qualify for assistance from the government with paying their rent or mortgage for their home.

Our project is targeting people who are struggling financially. There are many benefits of living in Massachusetts such as the diversity of people, well paying jobs, and especially a great education. Many people aspire to live here for endless reasons, however not everyone can afford the houses provided in the state. Massachusetts’ extremely high cost of living can be overwhelming to any social class of society. There is also a high demand for state-aided housing, which is being ignored. An article apnews.com by Todd Wallack and Christine Willmsen states that “More than 41,000 people are on a waitlist for subsidized apartments.” Additionally the article also says, “184,000 people (including thousands who are homeless) are at risk of losing their homes or living in unsafe conditions.”

This is why we need to bring attention to how and where people can live and provide help to people in need. Creating available housing can create an environment in which everyone can live comfortably. This will also create more diversity among communities, with different social classes, ethnicities, and backgrounds all living together. This is a great way to help people or families who may need financial assistance. Specifically, my group and I are working towards bringing awareness toward a bill currently seeking approval in the legislative branch called “The Affordable Homes Act.” This bill advocates for an increase of subsidized housing in Massachusetts. By bringing attention to affordable housing, we can be one step closer to accomplishing our goal.

Isabella Chute

Wellesley Middle School student