Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting at Wellesley High on April 30

Members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30 at Wellesley High School. The public is welcome to attend, though the meeting will also be streamed online.

Wellesley High gets the honor of hosting the meeting because the Board’s student rep, Ela Gardiner, is a Wellesley High student. According to Gardiner’s bio on the Board website, “Ela has been a trailblazer for young voices in Massachusetts advocacy, working with the Massachusetts Association of Student Representatives and the National Student Board Member Association.”

Meeting agenda:

Statements from the Public

Comments from the Chair

Comments from the Secretary

FAFSA

House Budget

Comments from the Acting Commissioner

Receiverships (Lawrence, Southbridge, Holyoke)

Felix Commonwealth Virtual School

Brockton

Perkins State Plan

Routine Business:

Approval of the Minutes of the March 26, 2024 Regular Meeting

Agenda Items:

Other Items for Information: