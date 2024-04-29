Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting at Wellesley High on April 30

Members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30 at Wellesley High School. The public is welcome to attend, though the meeting will also be streamed online.
Wellesley High gets the honor of hosting the meeting because the Board’s student rep, Ela Gardiner, is a Wellesley High student. According to Gardiner’s bio on the Board website, “Ela has been a trailblazer for young voices in Massachusetts advocacy, working with the Massachusetts Association of Student Representatives and the National Student Board Member Association.”
Meeting agenda:
Statements from the Public
Comments from the Chair
Comments from the Secretary
- FAFSA
- House Budget
Comments from the Acting Commissioner
- Receiverships (Lawrence, Southbridge, Holyoke)
- Felix Commonwealth Virtual School
- Brockton
- FAFSA
- Perkins State Plan
Routine Business:
Approval of the Minutes of the March 26, 2024 Regular Meeting
Agenda Items:
- Welcome from Wellesley Public Schools
- Update on Commissioner Search — Discussion
- Update on the Safe Schools Program for LGBTQ Students (download) — Discussion
- Update on DESE’s Educational Vision
- Literacy Launch (download) — Discussion
- Early College (download) — Discussion
- Education Budget Update: House Ways and Means FY25 State Education Budget Recommendations (download) — Discussion
Other Items for Information:
Leave a Reply