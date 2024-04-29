Sports update: Baseball teams gives a clinic; Seniors celebrate end of home track & field season (and ready for May 5 car wash); Wellesley girls lacrosse remembers the ‘Viper’

The latest Wellesley, Mass., sports news:

Baseball teams gives a clinic

The Wellesley High School varsity baseball team recently ran clinics for kids in K-6th grades as a fundraiser for the team. Organizers report the event was a big success.

Seniors celebrate end of home track & field season

The Wellesley High School boys and girls’ outdoor track & field teams ended their home schedule for the brief season vs. Brookline High School on April 24, and swept the meets by scores of 91-45 and 77-59, respectively. Both teams are off to 3-0 starts.

(Thanks to Darren Bovie for sharing these photos.)

Wellesley High Track and Field Car Wash on May 5

The track & field teams will be washing cars on Sunday, May 5 from 11am-2pm on Linden Street (next to the Linden Store).

The event will raise funds for the team, which includes more than 250 athletes.

Wellesley girls lacrosse team remembers the ‘Viper’

The Boston Herald has a nice piece (subscription may be required, though we were able to read it) on the Wellesley High girls’ lacrosse team and their connection with one of their biggest boosters, Eric LaPlaca, who passed away last year.