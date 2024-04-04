Turn around bright eyes, Wellesley is going to have an (almost) total eclipse of the sun

Get your eye safety gear ready and look heavenward on Monday, April 8, when a partial solar eclipse will pass over Wellesley, and our area will experience 92.6% totality. Other areas of New England, such as parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, will experience a total eclipse. In the continental US, 13 states in all are included along the narrow path of totality.

Jonathan Kemp, manager of the Whitin Observatory at Wellesley College explains, “A solar eclipse happens when the earth passes through the moon’s shadow. Effectively, the moon is passing between the sun and the earth and the moon is blocking the sun’s light from reaching the earth.”

Kemp has set up a website with plenty of eclipse information on local events, safety, viewing tips, internet events, and more.

Wellesley’s eclipse schedule

2:16pm—moon begins to partially cover the sun

3:29pm—partial eclipse peaks

4:39pm—partial phase of the eclipse ends

Although the eclipse will happen shortly after the school day ends, the Wellesley Public Schools will keep to its regular schedule. Superintendent David Lussier concedes that the eclipse presents a challenge “as it will reach its peak shortly after school dismissal” preventing the school community from experiencing the eclipse together.

Where NOT to watch the eclipse in Wellesley

Wellesley’s athletic fields, as spring sports are in full swing and students will be practicing or competing that day

Wellesley College—Whitin Observatory will be open to the Wellesley College community only, and the college isn’t hosting any public events for the eclipse.

Where to watch the eclipse in Wellesley

If you are part of the school community, check with your individual PTO. Some are hosting after-school events

Wellesley Free Library is hosting a free viewing event that begins at 2pm

Wellesley Public Media will cablecast the solar eclipse live Monday, April 8, beginning at 3:15pm on Comcast 9/Verizon 39. You will not need protective lenses to view the TV cablecast.

Wherever you happen to be at that time, as long as you have safety glasses. Do not watch the eclipse without them.

Keep it safe, save your vision

Never look at an eclipse, or the sun, with the naked eye.

Do not use binoculars to look at the eclipse or the sun.

A telescope is only safe to use if it has a specially designed safety filter.

Looking at the sun even momentarily can cause severe and permanent eye injury.

Sunglasses are not safe for viewing an eclipse.

More here on eclipse viewing safety

Free safety glasses

Get FREE eclipse viewing glasses at the Health Department, 90 Washington St. (Warren Building), during business hours, while supplies last, through April 8.

HEADS UP: As of Thursday, April 4, the Health Department is temporarily out of glasses.

THERE IS HOPE: The Health Department says more glasses will be available Friday, April 5.

What if I take a nap and miss the eclipse?