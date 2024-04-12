Wellesley arts roundup—world renowned bassists coming to Village Church; WHS junior wins piano award; theatre performance; arts scholarship

Wellesley HS junior wins International Music Festival award

Wellesley High School junior Henry Tushman last month was awarded second prize and a $750 scholarship at the prestigious Philadelphia International Music Festival. The event attracted over 200 submissions from 11 countries.

Henry won for his performance of the First Movement—Allegro maestoso—of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major, K. 467,

considered among the most technically demanding of all Mozart’s concerti. He says he chose the piece because it sparks joy! “Written in a major key, this concerto is bright and exuberant,” he said. “I like the positive and hopeful quality of it, and I hope

people enjoy it when they hear it.”

Wellesley College Theatre, Silent Sky—April 25-28

Wellesley College Theatre presents its Spring 2024 Mainstage Production Silent Sky, by Lauren Gunderson, featuring an all-student cast and directed by Marta Rainer.

Tickets here.

About the show

Silent Sky tells the true story of pioneering astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. In the early 1900’s, Henrietta joins a unique team of women “computers”, led by Wellesley graduate Annie Jump Cannon and Williamina Fleming, to chart the celestial skies at the Harvard Observatory.

Responsibilities, relationships and obstacles on our own planet can’t keep her from her life’s passion: to identify the exceptional. Lauren Gunderson’s play celebrates Henrietta’s life of deep inquiry and determination, while it explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, the growing suffragette movement and beyond. Henrietta Leavitt and her

trailblazing peers believed in both social progress and scientific progress, and their dedication changed the way we understand both the heavens and Earth.

Applications for 15k arts award due May 1, 2024

The Davis Museum at Wellesley College has announced the third iteration of the biennial Prilla Smith Brackett Award. This biennial award honors an outstanding female-identifying visual artist based in the Greater Boston area. Funded by Prilla Smith Brackett (Wellesley Class of 1964) and administered by the Davis Museum at Wellesley College, the Brackett Award will be given to the artist whose work demonstrates extraordinary artistic vision, talent, and skill. The award winner will be announced in Fall 2024.

The recipient will receive a $15,000 cash award to be used at the artist’s discretion including to assist in career advancement through support for travel, research, early project development, project completion, studio costs, childcare costs, catalogue production, and more.

The 2024 application portal will open on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, and close at 11:59pm on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Application guidelines for the Prilla Smith Brackett Award are available here.