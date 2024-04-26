Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Volleyball’s Nathan Sierra-Suan

Sport: Boys volleyball (Position: Outside Hitter)

When & how you got involved in this sport: I started playing the summer of my sophmore year at 16 years old through some family and friends. I played a lot of outdoor volleyball in my backyard with family when I first began playing, then started going to the YMCA where I met a few friends who helped me get better. From there I decided to join the boys volleyball team my junior year at 17 years old.

What you love most about this sport: What I love most about the sport is the competition. As someone who is really competitive and wants to win all the time, the competition between our team against another makes it so thrilling. The fact that we are in the top league in the state makes it even more fun because we get to play against all the top teams.

Pre-match ritual: A pregame ritual I have between me and a teammate is a special handshake we do before every game. We made it before the season started and have been doing it after the pre-game huddle.

Top goal for this season: Mine and the team’s top goal this season is to make it to the semifinals of the playoffs. A more personal goal of mine is to make the all-states list.

Thoughts so far about this year’s team: Though we started off kinda slow, I believe this year’s team will be really good. Not only has our team chemistry got so much better from the start of the season, but the team is filled with skilled players who I think can make a good playoff run this year.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: An accomplishment I’m proud of is receiving a medal at the Boston Volleyball Festival. Not only was it our last tournament but probably our biggest tournament, so I was super happy when we received a medal.

A funny or inspiring story related to your involvement in the sport/this team: The day before I played a grass volleyball tournament it had rained making the morning games super muddy. The mud had gotten all over the ball while playing and during one of the points the team we were playing against spiked the ball straight into my face splattering mud everywhere. I ended up playing the entire rest of day with the right side of my face super red from the hit and mud splattered all over my face.

Interests outside of your sport: Outside of sports, I love going out to Boston to hang out with friends. I also like going out to try new things whether that be food, activities, etc. Video games are also something I enjoy playing with friends.

What other sports you play, if any:

Coach Lexi De la Cruz’s take: In numerous ways, Nathan has been a key element to the varsity volleyball team. With his unwavering positivity, responsibility, and kindness, Nathan sets the standard for greatness in everything he does. Excelling in his performance isn’t enough, Nathan goes above and beyond to uplift his teammates and the underclassmen. His selflessness is unmatched, whether it’s encouraging, sharing valuable tips, or sitting on the JV bench during games. His determination and hard work are the key to his success, inspiring those around him to strive for excellence. Nathan leads by example not just in athletics but his poise off the court; it reflects his values of integrity and fairness. With Nathan, we have not just a talented athlete, but a truly wonderful and kind individual who embodies the spirit of leadership and compassion.